Local crossbred steers dearer at Emerald

A mixed quality yarding of 954 head were offloaded into the Emerald saleyards on Thursday.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of a large consignment of "lesser quality" Brahman cattle from far North Queensland that covered most weight descriptions.
A highlight among the yarding, according to agents, was the limited, yet good quality, local soft crossbred steers, which sold to a dearer trend.
All the usual processors were present with a very limited yarding of prime cattle penned.
No heavy bullocks were penned although some lighter bullocks topped at 218.2c/kg to average 206c/kg with feedlot competition in the mix.
Heavy cows improved, topping at 181.2c/kg to average 175.5c/kg, while lighter cows also saw a lift in competition.
A large run of heavy bulls to suit the live export market topped at 231.2c/kg to average 190c/kg.
Feeder steers 400-500 kgs reached 232c/kg to average 202c/kg, whilst a good quality supply of weaner steers topped at 266.2c/kg to average 240c/kg.
Feeder heifers were too few to quote and a limited supply of weaner heifers topped at 218.2c/kg to average 152c/kg.
In the vendor highlights, Gavin Kendrick, Sandalwood, Emerald, sold Santa cross weaner steers weighing 272kg, for 240.2c/kg to return $654/head.
