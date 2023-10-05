Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Emerald sale sees 954 head offloaded

October 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local crossbred steers dearer at Emerald
Local crossbred steers dearer at Emerald

A mixed quality yarding of 954 head were offloaded into the Emerald saleyards on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.