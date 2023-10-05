CMC Rocks announces 2024 lineup

The long-awaited lineup for the popular country music festival CMC Rocks Qld has been announced.
Americans Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard and Chris Young will headline the event from March 15 to 17 in 2024 at Willowbank.
The festival attracted more than 23,000 people last year, of which 90 per cent were from outside the city of Ipswich.
Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said every year CMC Rocks QLD surpassed expectations, and 2024 would be no exception.
Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe added CMC Rocks QLD should be on every Australian country music fan's event bucket list for 2024.
"This year's event welcomed more than 23,000 visitors to the Willowbank Raceway for a smorgasbord of great country acts, generating $14 million for the local economy," he said.
The lineup also features: Chase Rice (USA) - Oliver Anthony (USA) - Nate Smith (USA) - Megan Moroney (USA) - Kameron Marlowe (USA) - Morgan Wade (USA) - Ian Munsick (USA) - Jackson Dean (USA) - Priscilla Block (USA) - Brad Cox (Au) - Casey Barnes (Au) - Bryan Martin (USA) - Drake Milligan (USA) - Elvie Shane (USA) - Cooper Alan (USA) - Tyler Braden (USA) - Taylor Moss (AU)- Melanie Dyer (AU) - Sara Berki (AU) - Josh Setterfield (AU) - Sammy White (AU) - Loren Ryan (AU) - Lane Pittman (AU) - Abbie Ferris (AU) - Hayley Marsten (AU) - Dj's Vavo (USA) and Dee Jaye Bux (AU).
News of the artists gained mixed responses online with Jacob Stuart commenting on Facebook: "Finally a line up true country fans will enjoy".
While Nicole Bridges commented on the page, "Not as big as I would have liked but still an awesome lineup".
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday, October 9.
