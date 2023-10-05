Queensland Country Life
Home/News

CMC Rocks Qld lineup revealed for 2024

October 6 2023 - 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CMC Rocks announces 2024 lineup
CMC Rocks announces 2024 lineup

The long-awaited lineup for the popular country music festival CMC Rocks Qld has been announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.