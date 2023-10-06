As many have learnt over the years, often it's the tried and tested way of doing things we eventually circle back to.
That was the case for Varossa Brahman stud principal Brenton "BJ" Thomas who said his practices mirrored advice given by his grandparents who established the stud in 1983.
"I learnt everything I know off them, but also tried a few things and failed, both in breeding and buying cattle, but they were always 100 per cent right, I kept coming back to what worked for them as it was obviously tried and tested," Mr Thomas said.
Their advice was to prioritise breeding females with longevity from "old bloodlines".
"My grandfather always said even if the heifers don't look flash when they first come out, if the sire has good female lines then they'll grow up to be really good cows and that's where the pedigrees really shine through."
He still swears by the bloodlines his grandparents bred in the 80s and has kept faithful to them at the stud, which operates at the family's Baralaba property, Mt Ramsay.
Those bloodlines came from the Cherokee stud, established in 1944 by the De Landelles family, the third registered Australian Brahman Breeders Association stud.
Cherokee set records and achieved many milestones throughout the decades. They were pioneers of the breed in Australia and experts say they helped put Brahmans on the map.
Mr Thomas' claim to Cherokee bloodline longevity seems to hold up, considering two bulls in his draft of grey Brahmans at Rockhampton Brahman Week were out of older female cows.
One of the lots in his draft, lot 339, Varossa Walsh 44616, was sired by a bull born to a 20-year-old cow. Another bull in the draft, lot 338, Varossa Bennett 4403, was out of a 13-year-old cow.
"I like to keep the older cows, I'm more confident keeping the sire out of them because I know they're still functional up until that age," Mr Thomas said, who has around 125 stud breeders.
"When the bulls go out and someone buys them, their females are going to have more progeny to sell if they keep their cows longer, so they're going to make a little bit more money out of them."
He described the females as "easy doing, low maintenance cattle" and said he could put them out into the "sticks" and they'd return back with a calf every year.
"We always look at the female lines and believe the females are more important in their breeding than the bulls, which probably goes against the grain a bit and what other people say," he said.
"Good bulls are just a byproduct of good females."
He prioritised functional females with good udders for profitability sake.
While Mr Thomas said the odd female had been purchased for polled genes, they mostly stuck to breeding their own females with high Zebu content and either sourced semen, bought bulls from "old blood" breeders, or used modern bulls over them.
"They're generationally bred, so we know exactly what we're going to get, even though they might not be the biggest or have the most hype around them, they're very reliable," he said.
As the older female stud cows were spending more years breeding, selecting the best replacement heifers was usually done after breeding in the commercial herd.
"We like to put them in the commercial herd and get some cross-bred calves out of them, just to prove themselves, so that when they come into the stud, we know that every little one percent thing is right.
"I keep the cream of the crop... they may not be the biggest or the heaviest but a lighter calf is better than no calves so it's just about getting calves on the ground."
How long that selecting process took usually depended on seasons, numbers, and available country.
Mr Thomas thought longevity had its place today, especially in drought.
He had seen the difference in commercial herd, made up of about 250 breeders, with large Brahman content but often crossed with softer breeds.
"During drought we've had commercial cows boxed up with stud heifers... we found the high Zebu content Brahmans all seemed to go in calf, but none of the percentage of the cross-bred cows went in calf," he said.
"I think it comes back to that more moderate size and ability to convert rougher feed and get that little bit of fat cover so they can re-breed."
