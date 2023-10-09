Meet the young guns of the Brahman stud game

These young Brahman cattle lovers are no strangers to the stud game.
Most of them have grown up raising and caring for bulls, but have now taken it one step further by launching their own studs.
Meet some of the rising starts of the Brahman stud world from Queensland and New South Wales.
Remy Streeter is no stranger to the stud world and truly stands in her own right as a breeder.
The 23-year-old has been co-running Palmvale stud with her mum Beth for several years at their Mt Slopeaway property in Marlborough, central Queensland.
Although she had been involved with the stud since she was a child, she stepped up as co-owner after her father Kearin passed away in 2016 from a lung condition.
Remy launched her own stud, Palmvale R Red Brahmans, around the year 2006 and sold her first bull at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale when she was just eight-years-old.
She now runs a herd of about 20 to 30 breeders of her own, selling a few bulls each year, while also helping to prepare bulls in her family's draft.
At Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale this year she sold lot 667, Palmvale R Jacksonville, to Sherri and Jason Taylor of Creek Farm for $28,000. It was the highest price she has received so far at a sale.
She said the most challenging part as a young stud owner was trying to keep a consistent sale team coming through each year with having smaller numbers.
She acknowledged the support of her parents having been gifted a few cows, but she said there was a lot more hard work that went into running the stud than might meet the eye.
The past few years has seen the young stud owner make some big decisions to improve her genetics, including buying more heifers and a bull at RBWS in 2021, Nioka Touche, for $16,000.
She said the key for young people starting out in the stud game was perseverance.
"You've just got to keep going, you're going to have years and tough years that you might not be able to pay your way through what you're doing but you've just got to keep trying and having a go," she said.
"It takes a lot of time and patience to get things right so you've just got to stick with it and figure out what works for you."
Together the four Gibbs siblings, 16-year-old Ryley, 19-year-old Abbey, 23-year-old Christopher, and 25-year-old Coby, run Currajong stud.
Currajong runs alongside their family studs Muan and Muan A, across three properties totalling around 3642 hectares (9000 acres) in Biggenden.
Ryley said his father Peter and grandfather Len decided to help the siblings launch their own stud by gifting them about 20 heifers after they showed a lot of interest in the stud operation.
They purchased their first bull, Ooline Fitzroy, for $32,500 at RBWS in 2018 and returned to the sale in 2021 to sell his first progeny, Currajong Warrener 6606, for $60,000 to Hacon and Sons, Cubbaroo, Cloncurry.
Ryley said the main attributes they were looking for in their breeding program were "fertility, functionality, beefiness, and temperament".
He said their plans for the future were to keep numbers short and keep the quality high, preferring quality over quantity.
They offered three lots at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale this year, selling two lots, lot 901 and lot 903, to $4000.
While they were not in the market for a bull this year to use on their own stud, their family stud Muan purchased lot 566, See Mr Cool, for $24,000, with Ryley and Coby commenting on the bull's great head shape and tidy sheath.
At this stage Ryley has shown a lot of interest in the stud side of things, with Coby suggesting his younger brother was on tract to launch his own stud in the coming years.
Ryley has expanded his knowledge as a young breeder through working as a stable hand for a large number of studs during RBWS, as well as attending programs such as the NCC Genetic Challenge Youth Awards.
Coby described his brother as a "walking encyclopedia" when it came to genetics.
Coby said he was more interested in the processing side of things, working as one of the head salesman at the family's meat works operation BigMeats.
Boyd Leitch is another up and coming stud breeder who is also no stranger to the spotlight after appearing on national TV and being dubbed 'The Barefoot Bull Wrangler'.
Boyd's parents Rachel and Jason Leitch run JRL Brahman and cutting horse stud at their Springsure property Manalee. Boyd's own stud has now been established in the name JRL B.
The 9-year-old was allowed to pick his own draft to sell at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale, bringing three bulls this year, and was hoping to be able to bring four next year.
Boyd is a real animal lover, who gets genuinely very attached to his bulls, with his mum indicating she had to reassure him that his favourite bull in this year's draft, lot 461, JBL B Mr Pritchard, would be off to a better home full of lots of cows.
"He will go to a good home, there's plenty of people here that love Brahman cattle, that's what I keep telling him to keep the tears away, but hell probably have a little cry," Rachel said.
The reason lot 461 was Boyd's pick of the crop, "He's so quiet and he just loves me and wants to lick me and follow me everywhere," he said.
The bull proved to be a hit at the sale, grabbing the attention of 16 bidders, to sell for $20,000. He also sold the other two bulls in his draft, lot 462 for $17,000 and 463 for $8,000, bringing his average to $15,000.
Boyd said RBWS was his favourite time of year, loving getting to be there presenting his bulls and meeting other Brahman cattle lovers. He was up at 4:30am on day one and two to help wash and scratch the bulls.
He said he loved Brahman cattle due to their quiet nature, physical attributes, and intelligence.
Cameron, Darcy, and Cody Mortimer established their stud around six years ago.
Their stud, Cadet Brahmans, runs congruently with their parent's stud, Token Brahmans and Horses, on about 1214 hectares (3000 acres) in Rockhampton.
The Mortimer boys have been participating in junior judging and parading for a number of years.
They shared in Ekka success over the last few years with Cadet Novelty winning Reserve Senior Champion Brahman Cow in 2023, her brother Cadet Easton winning Grand Champion Brahman Bull in 2022, and Cadet Novelty's dam Bardia Madeline winning Grand Champion Brahman Cow Ekka 2018.
They sold their first bull, Cadet Bentley, five years ago at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale for $15,000.
This year they offered three bulls in their draft, lot 240, Cadet Excel 41/1, which sold for $10,000 lot 241, Cadet Easton 40/1, which sold for 20,000, and lot 242, Cadet Echo, which sold for $4000, bring their average to $11,333.
The boys said they were already preparing their draft for Beef 2024 to be held in Rockhampton next year.
Twins Rocky and Lacey Fahey have spent their whole lives around cattle at their family-run operation, Bizzy Brahmans, which is located in Copmanhurst in the Northern Rivers Region of NSW.
The family runs a stud breeding herd of around 100 Brahman females in addition to a commercial herd of 250 Brahman/ Brahman cross breeders that are mated with Charolais, Angus and Simmental bulls to produce F1 Steers and Females for the weaner markets and special female/breeder sales.
This year the family presented four red Brahman bulls at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale, lots 807 to 810. The top price bull in their draft was lot 809, which sold for $40,000. All four bulls sold, bringing their average to $15,250.
After having turned 13 this year, the twins were each being gifted a heifer for their birthdays from their parents Innes and Jessica Fahey. They were in the process of brainstorming a name for their own studs.
The twins said the main attributes they would be looking for in their breeding programs was "good, quiet temperament", as well as good physical appearance.
The twins said they were happy to be attending the sale for the first time this year, and said it was a great opportunity to be with the bulls, see the bull sell firsthand, and learning from other people at the sale.
"You get to see the bulls in person, its different to just seeing them in photos and videos online because you actually get to see how much better they look in person," Rocky said.
To refine their skills the twins had attended youth cattle events such as the Casino Bos Indicus Youth Roundup and the NCC Genetic Challenge Youth Awards. They were also planning to show cattle at Beef 2024 and were currently trying to pick out their draft from about 20 potential animals.
The twins were both looking forward to a career in the industry as they got older.
