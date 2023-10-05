A showcase of talent at Ballymore in Brisbane has shown that the heart of Queensland country rugby is as strong as ever.
Over 200 players, coaches and managers, ranging from junior boys and girls to those participating in the High Performance Pathways of the Emerging Reds College series displayed their prowess both on and off the field over the past two weeks.
The country players hailed from locations such as the Torres Strait in the north, Longreach in the west, and St George in the south, and every community in between.
According to Queensland Country Rugby Union president Rod Hohn, country teams faced formidable opponents from each state and territory in Australia.
Their dedication and skill resulted in six players from Under 15 and 16 teams being selected for high-performance teams, while several from the Under 19s, Orchids and Heelers were earmarked by the High Performance Unit at the QRU as players of significant interest.
"This alignment with the QRU is building and there is commitment to Country to invest in the areas of high performance and talent identification," Mr Hohn said.
"In a touching moment during our Under 14's City v Country match, James O'Connor, a senior player, having played Super Rugby for Queensland, Top 14 in France and 64 test caps for the Wallabies, showcased the true spirit of the game.
"Despite our Country team's narrow 6-5 loss and a missed conversion on full-time, O'Connor descended from the stands to console and encourage the young player responsible for the missed kick.
"This act of kindness, coming from such a prominent figure in rugby, was a testament to the camaraderie and sportsmanship that the game embodies.
"It is moments like these that leave an indelible mark, and this interaction is likely to be cherished for years to come.
"Country extends its gratitude to James O'Connor for his compassionate gesture, reminding us of all the values that make rugby more than just a game."
In a series of matches spanning six days, the Colts faced off against Reds College and NSWCRU.
The results showcased the team's resilience and potential, with one win, one loss, and a draw to their name.
Mr Hohn said a review was in progress, evaluating strategies to enhance this pathway further.
"The aim is to foster a stronger alignment with NSW Country, so we have players ready to be identified by Rugby Australia High Performance staff for inclusion into Wallaby Under 20 teams of the future," he said.
"There is also a buzz of anticipation as talks hint at an expanded program for 2024.
"The future looks promising for the Colts as they continue to make their mark as the premier country team in Australia."
In a showcase at the Australian Rugby Shield, the Queensland Country Orchids and Heelers open women's and men's teams represented Queensland with distinction.
The tournament, which featured top non-contracted players from across Australia, saw the Orchids make their debut.
Against last year's champions, Victoria, the Orchids displayed remarkable prowess.
Their victory over Western Australia secured them a spot in the ARS grand final, where they clashed with their arch-rivals, the NSW Corellas, in a bid for their maiden Australian Rugby Shield and the President's Cup trophy.
Although they fell short with an 18-11 scoreline, Renee Donpon of the Roma Echidnas emerged as the player of the tournament, highlighting the bright future of women's rugby in country Queensland.
On the open men's front, the Heelers clinched a 24-20 win against NSW Country.
Their journey, dubbed the "pool of death", included matches against Queensland Suburban, the Victorian Axemen, and the ACT Kestrels, with the latter clinching the ARS title.
The Heelers finished third.
Mr Hohn said all of country Queensland should celebrate the teams and the opportunities the representative program offers.
He praised the Orchids for their rapid ascent, including back-to-back Boarder Cups in 2023.
The Heelers farewelled head coach Rob Johnston after a seven-year tenure, during which he secured 16 wins in 19 games, which included four from four as the South Queensland coach.
Johnston said it had been both a rewarding and an amazing experience.
"I have had the opportunity to coach so many players that have taken their rugby journey overseas and made that step to Brisbane and play in the premier grade competition in Brisbane," he said.
The 2024 country program is set to kick off with the Santos Festival of Rugby in Roma, with post-Hospital Cups grand final matches against city teams also in the pipeline for both the Orchids and Heelers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.