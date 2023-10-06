The Gympie Cattle Sale this week was described as "hard" by Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services agent, Darryl Fitzgerald.
The sale on Thursday, October 5, saw a yarding of 760 head and replaced the regular Monday sale which was cancelled due to the King's Birthday long weekend.
Mr Fitzgerald said sales were tough at the moment due to the dry weather.
"The market was in parts much the same as the fortnight before and then lesser cattle were probably back another 10 to 15 cents from the last sale," he said.
"It's hard at the moment but that's just the way we're heading," he said.
Mr Fitzgerald said their normal run of commission buyers were all present plus a buyer from out west.
"And then we had a few extra people there who were looking to buy cattle which was good - they were from around the Bundaberg area," he said.
"There were nearly all local vendors with a few from the Nanango area."
Mr Fitzgerald said there was a really nice line of Charbray heifers sold, but because it was a midweek sale, there was "a little bit of everything".
"We normally get 1400 to 1500 head and we only got 760 (on Thursday)," he said.
Simon Duggan of Cedar Pocket, Gympie, who sold 11 Droughtmaster bulls and a line of 39 Droughtmaster heifers, said the market was pretty soft.
Mr Duggan said he was moving cattle on because he needed the country as it was pretty dry.
In a breakdown of the sale, 158 fat cattle averaged 123.85c/kg while 707 stores averaged 148.93c/kg.
For 41 cows and calves, the average price was $679.76 for a top of $1000/unit and a low of $400/unit.
More information to come:
