Brahman doubters silenced after RBWS success

Any doubters of the Brahman breed and the ability to shift more than 900 catalogued entries at Gracemere this week were quickly silenced when the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale kicked off with a 90 per cent clearance across the first two days, followed by 87pc on day three.
In an overall breakdown of the sale, of the 836 bulls offered across the three days, 748 sold for a clearance rate of 89 per cent and average price $10,416.
Close to the finish line on Wednesday afternoon, the lot 892 bull, Tarramba True North 4664, offered by Adam and Tracy Gunthorpe of Tarramba Brahmans, Banana, reached a new sale top price of $120,000.
Across the first two days, more than 3000 viewers tuned into Stocklive, with more than 100 of them registered bidders. Another 1660 views were recorded for day three of the sale.
Queensland Country Life spoke to Australian Brahman Breeders Association president Reade Radel on said the strength of the breed was evident by the strong sale results.
"We get a bit of that negative chatter from time to time, but these solid family and corporate operations that support the breed, they know the product that they're getting and they know it performs, that's the most important part," he said.
"The Brahman cattle have proven themselves; we don't need any introduction, we don't need any slick marketing campaign, because the cattle have always performed and it is the performance that really counts at the end of the day."
Mr Radel said there was a positive feeling on the ground among vendors, especially given bull sales were back in general.
"The vendors came here with their eyes open, expecting it to be back, and by in large, I think the people are pretty pleased with the results and the high clearance," he said.
Elders agent Anthony Ball agreed the strong clearance was a reflection of the confidence still in the Brahman breed.
"It's been a sale that's been reflective on the market," he said.
"We've seen that average price come back and that's probably in line with other breeds and sales.
"There has been some tremendously good buying at this sale and that's probably the important thing to remember; it's a big multi vendor Brahman sale, but a lot of good bulls have sold between $4000-$7000, so there's been some value bulls for the commercial cattlemen this year.
"Obviously, other bulls have made that better money and the seedstock producers have been active."
Mr Ball said bulk orders were filled by buyers in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales, far North Queensland and into the Gulf.
