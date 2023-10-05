Queensland Country Life
Brahman doubters silenced after RBWS success

Ben Harden
Clare Adcock
Ellouise Bailey
By Ben Harden, Clare Adcock, and Ellouise Bailey
· October 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Confidence in the Brahman breed was high during the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale with strong crowds during the three day auction. Picture: Clare Adcock
Confidence in the Brahman breed was high during the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale with strong crowds during the three day auction. Picture: Clare Adcock

Any doubters of the Brahman breed and the ability to shift more than 900 catalogued entries at Gracemere this week were quickly silenced when the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale kicked off with a 90 per cent clearance across the first two days, followed by 87pc on day three.

