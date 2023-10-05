Queensland Country Life
Warwick sale numbers lift as producers destock

October 5 2023 - 11:06am
Warwick sale numbers lift as producers destock
Warwick sale numbers lift as producers destock

The supply of stock lifted by 233 head to 1,027 at Warwick on October 3.

