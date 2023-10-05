Warwick sale numbers lift as producers destock

The supply of stock lifted by 233 head to 1,027 at Warwick on October 3.
The yarding contained extra numbers of cattle showing the effects of the drying conditions which resulted in cheaper prices across most classes with the exception of well finished cattle suited to the wholesale meat trade.
The regular trade and feeder buyers attended however not all export processors were represented.
The restockers present chose to purchase the yearling cattle with the better muscle types and this showed in the prices obtained.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made 208c to average 202c/kg. Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range made 252c to average 194c with the plainer muscle lines at 50c to 151c/kg.
Yearling steers over 280kg averaged 204c and sold to 298c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made 230c to average 199c/kg.
Heavy yearling steers to feed made 190c to average 188c with those to the wholesale meat trade at 298c to average 264c/kg.
Light muscled yearling heifers sold from 80c to 142c with the c muscle lines at 190c to average172c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market made 240c to average 186c/kg.
Heavy yearling heifers to the wholesale meat trade averaged 250c and sold to 314c/kg.
Grown steers to processors made 258c to average 212c with the heavy lines at 187c/kg.
Grown heifers to processors made 182c to average 155c/kg.
Light weight cows sold from 80c to 137c/kg. Heavy score 3 and 4 cows sold to 160c/kg. Heavy bulls made 189c to average 161c/kg.
