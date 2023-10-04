Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rockhampton Brahman Week 2023: vendor averages from day three

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
October 4 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 244 red Brahmans were offered on the final day of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture: Ben Harden
A total of 244 red Brahmans were offered on the final day of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture: Ben Harden

The 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week finished on a high note at CLQX Gracemere as the final red Brahman offerings went under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.