The 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week finished on a high note at CLQX Gracemere as the final red Brahman offerings went under the hammer.
At the fall of the hammer on Wednesday afternoon, 244 sold for a clearance of 87 per cent, average price of $12,004 and gross of $2,929,000.
Several vendors enjoyed plenty of success during the final day, including Rockley Brahmans, Moura, which sold 16 bulls to average $23,312, Mountain Springs, Monto, sold four bulls to average $30,000, while Kandoona Red Brahmans sold 21 bulls to average $19,023.
The Queensland Country Life crunched the numbers to see which vendors had some of the highest averages for three or more bulls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.