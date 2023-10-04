The second stud into the ring, Rockley Brahmans, Rockhampton, set the pace from the start, selling lot 633, Rockley Espen, for $35,000 to Parker Grazing, Jericho, as well as lot 634, Rockley Arkyn, to the Streeter family of Fairy Springs, Taroom, for $80,000, and lot 638, Rockley Forkbeard, for $30,000 to Wilson Grazing, Mitchell.