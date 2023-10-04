The 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale jumped to a new level on day three, with two red bulls being knocked down for six figure prices at Gracemere on Wednesday.
Of the 279 bulls offered on day three, 244 sold for a clearance of 87 per cent, average price of $12,004 and gross of $2,929,000.
In an overall breakdown of the sale, of the 836 bulls offered across the three days, 748 sold for a clearance rate of 89 per cent and average price $10,416.
Close to the finish line on Wednesday afternoon, it was the lot 892 bull, Tarramba True North 4664, offered by Adam and Tracy Gunthorpe of Tarramba Brahmans, Banana, which reached a new sale top price of $120,000.
The 23-month-old son of Y3K Billionaire 9002, out of Tarramba Dienka 4168, was taken home by Brian Harriman of Reedybrook Brahmans, Millaa Millaa.
He weighed in at 736 kilograms with an EMA of 143 square centimetres, IMF of 4.7 per cent, scrotal circumference of 36 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
Earlier in the day it was the lot 700 bull, Mountain Springs Nashville, offered by the Mollenhagen family of the Mountain Springs stud, Monto, which cracked $100,000 when he was knocked down to the Rockemer family of Gigoomgan Brahmans, Gigoomgan.
A 26-month-old son of Fairy Springs Duracell 3606, out of Mountain Springs Carolina, he weighed in at 910 kilograms with an EMA of 148 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
The second stud into the ring, Rockley Brahmans, Rockhampton, set the pace from the start, selling lot 633, Rockley Espen, for $35,000 to Parker Grazing, Jericho, as well as lot 634, Rockley Arkyn, to the Streeter family of Fairy Springs, Taroom, for $80,000, and lot 638, Rockley Forkbeard, for $30,000 to Wilson Grazing, Mitchell.
Nebo outfit Riverside Pastoral secured the lot 733 and 745 bulls, Mt Callan Westwood and Mt Callan Werribee, for $40,000 a piece from the Sorley family, Mt Callan, Dalby.
The Kirkwood family, Clermont, outlaid $40,000 for lot 787, Palmvale Rooster 4209, on account of Beth Streeter, Palmvale, Marlborough, as did the Harriman family of GI Brahmans, Hughenden, for lot 809, offered by the Fahey family of Bizzy Brahman stud, Newbold, NSW.
The Radel family of Kandoona Brahmans, Injune, purchased lot 821, Stockman Stryka, for $50,000, on account of Christopher McCarthy, Junction View, before having their own solid run.
They kicked it off with lot 838, Kandoona Kennedy 17056, selling for $90,000 to Letitia Nicolle of the Halifax stud, Biloela, lot 841, Kandoona Betoota 17096, going for $30,000 to the Streeter family of Fairy Springs, Taroom, and lot 846, Kandoona Macarthur 17228, who was knocked down for $52,500 to Hacon and Sons, Cloncurry.
Earlier in the day, the Trail family of Elmo Brahmans, Baralaba, sold lot 812, Elmo Van Gogh for $32,500 to Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont.
