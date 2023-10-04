Queensland Country Life
Brahman Week 2023 wraps with two six figure sales

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
October 4 2023 - 8:10pm
The $120,000 Tarramba True North 4664 with vendors Adam, Tracy and Wallace Gunthorpe, buyer Brian Harriman and auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders. Picture: Clare Adcock
The 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale jumped to a new level on day three, with two red bulls being knocked down for six figure prices at Gracemere on Wednesday.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

