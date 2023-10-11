Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Voice to Parliament

What these five farmers think of the Voice to Parliament

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
October 11 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five producers from across Queensland share their thoughts and opinions on the upcoming referendum. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Five producers from across Queensland share their thoughts and opinions on the upcoming referendum. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Australians will officially head to the polling booths on Saturday to cast their vote in the referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.