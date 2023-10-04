A total of 3,981 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 272c/kg and averaged 232c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 276c/kg and averaged 239c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 268c/kg and averaged 224c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 250c/kg and averaged 222c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 256c/kg and averaged 225c/kg.
Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 276c/kg reaching a top of $646 to average $646. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 174c/kg reaching a top of $430 to average $430.
W & T Clemesha, Sunset Valley, Bollon sold Charolais cross steers to 274c/kg reaching a top of $821 to average $616. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 190c/kg reaching a top of $625 to average $429.
Tilquin Grazing Co, Bollon sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 274c/kg reaching a top of $824 to average $666. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 146c/kg reaching a top of $362 to average $327.
Fields Pastoral Co, Skibbereen, Eurella sold Angus cross steers to 272c/kg reaching a top of $782 to average $646.
Mary-Ann and Wes Wilson, Wilmavale West, Morven sold Braford cross steers to 264c/kg reaching a top of $897 to average $552.
A and H Stringer, Oakville, Miles sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 258c/kg reaching a top of $649 to average $649.
Richard Moffat Eurombah Past Co, Eurombah sold Hereford steers to 256c/kg reaching a top of $1,345 to average $1,250.
D and S Hurley, Yarrawonga, Charleville sold Simmental cross steers to 256c/kg reaching a top of $675 to average $595.
Pemberley Grazing, Isisford sold to Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 248c/kg reaching a top of $1030 to average $596.
GJ and RA Murphy, Koreelah, Charleville sold Charolais cross steers to 240c/kg reaching a top of $648 to average $628.
Tigirie Cattle Co, Taroom sold Angus cross steers to 210c/kg reaching a top of $1,291 to average $1,215. The Braford cross heifers sold to 170c/kg reaching a top of $1,001 to average $911. The Angus cross cows sold to 190c/kg reaching a top of $1,291 to average $1,176.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Gunnewin sold Charolais cross steers to 270c/kg reaching a top of $702 to average $649. The Braham cross cows sold to 180c/kg reaching a top of $952 to average $867
Heifers under 200kg topped at 148c/kg and averaged 135c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 174c/kg and averaged 129c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 190c/kg, averaging 137c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 180c/kg, averaging 143c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 170c/kg, averaging 148c/kg.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune sold Angus cross heifers to 150c/kg reaching a top of $626 to average $597.
WG and FV Hanson, Coorumbene, Taroom sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 148c/kg reaching a top of $325 to average $280.
