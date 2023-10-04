Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 272c/kg and averaged 232c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 276c/kg and averaged 239c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 268c/kg and averaged 224c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 250c/kg and averaged 222c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 256c/kg and averaged 225c/kg.