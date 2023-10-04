A man is believed to be in a critical condition after a bulldozer he was driving rolled over at the Meandu coal mine situated 25 kilometres south-east of Kingaroy, before 8.45am on Wednesday morning.
According to Queensland Emergency Services, both Queensland ambulance paramedics and Queensland Police are on site.
They advised the accident is now a work,health and safely issue.
The Meandu mine is owned by Stanwell, and is an open cut mine and supplies power to the nearby Tarong Power Station and North Tarong Power Station.
It is operated by contract miner Downer Mining which is required to perform under stringent safety and environmental conditions.T
here is no further information available at this time.
