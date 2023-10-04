Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man critical after roll over at coal mine

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A man is believed to be in a critical condition after a bulldozer he was driving rolled over at the Meandu coal mine situated 25 kilometres south-east of Kingaroy, before 8.45am on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.