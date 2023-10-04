Queensland Country Life
Red Brahman bull sells for six figures at 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

Ben Harden
Ellouise Bailey
By Ben Harden, and Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 11:30am
The excitement has continued on day three of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale with another red Brahman bull setting a new top price, this time of $120,000.

