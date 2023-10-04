A red Brahman bull bred at Monto has sold for six figures on day three of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday morning.
Reaching a new sale top price of $100,000 was the polled red Brahman bull, lot 700, Mountain Springs Nashville, offered by Eugene and Jess Mollengagen and sons, Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto.
The 26-month-old son of Fairy Springs Duracell 3606, out of Mountain Springs Carolina, was knocked down by Felicity and Les Rockemer, of Gigoomgan.
Ms Rockemer said Nashville's "strength of pedigree" was a major factor in them securing the bull at that price.
"We were lucky enough to secure the bull on our first bid," Ms Rockemer said.
He weighed in at 910 kilograms with an EMA of 148 square centimetres, IMF of 5.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
He was sold with 20 semen straws.
The vendor's comments in the sale catalogue said Nashville was "an outstanding lean polled son" of the 2011 RBWS sale topper, Fairy Springs Duracell 3606, which sold for $50,000.
"(Nashville) has a great sirey head, good bone, excellent length, tidy underline, with an exceptional temperament," the vendor's notes read.
Mountain Springs Brahmans sold Nashville in three quarter share, and full possession, with semen retained for in-herd use.
Back in February this year, Mountain Springs Brahmans and Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, purchased the $160,000 NCC Niko, from vendor Brett Nobbs, NCC Brahmans, Duaringa, in joint partnership at Big Country Sale at Charters Towers.
The Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale kicked off with a 90 per cent clearance across the first two days.
Of the 557 bulls offered across the first two days, 504 sold to average $9647.
A second top price of $90,000 was set on day two, which was one of the final grey bulls to go through the ring, lot 480, Doonside 2794, offered by Bill Geddes of Doonside, Rockhampton.
Across the first two days, 16 bulls sold online, with over 3000 viewers and more than 100 registered bidders through Elite Livestock Auctions.
