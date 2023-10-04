Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Red Brahman bull sells for six figures at 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red polled scurred Brahman bull made six figures on day three of 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale on Wednesday. Picture: CQLX
A red polled scurred Brahman bull made six figures on day three of 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale on Wednesday. Picture: CQLX

A red Brahman bull bred at Monto has sold for six figures on day three of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.