Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Managers, legislators respond to First Nations' call for stop to killing wild dogs

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Wild Dog Management Plan coordinator Greg Mifsud out in the field. File picture.
National Wild Dog Management Plan coordinator Greg Mifsud out in the field. File picture.

The national Wild Dog Management Plan coordinator says he will continue to take the needs of everyone into account when undertaking wild dog control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.