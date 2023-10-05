The national Wild Dog Management Plan coordinator says he will continue to take the needs of everyone into account when undertaking wild dog control.
Greg Mifsud was responding to a declaration that came out of the inaugural First Nations national dingo forum in Cairns last month, demanding an immediate stop to the killing of dingoes across Australia.
The declaration, signed by First Nations people from 20 different nations, advocated for a model called 'Caring for Dingoes on Country' to be recognised as culturally significant and protected in legislation.
It claimed inherent sovereign rights in the preservation of dingoes, invoking the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and called on all levels of government to directly involve them, as traditional custodians, in decision-making on all pieces of legislation and management that impacts dingoes.
Conference organiser Whitney Rassip, from the Girringun Aboriginal Corporation at Cardwell, said Indigenous people had been left out of conversations around the management of dingoes.
Mr Mifsud said that governments and management organisations already consulted with Indigenous groups all the time, while working within legislation to protect people's livelihoods.
"We've already avoided places that are sensitive - in some it's about the animal itself, and in others it takes into account associations dingoes have with the landscape in Dreamtime stories," he said.
"That was the situation in the Snowy River, where we were asked to leave them alone in two places.
"It highlights the complexities we're dealing with."
Mr Mifsud added that it was dangerous to make blanket statements, saying many Indigenous people had willingly trained as trappers and were comfortable with the work they were doing to manage wild dogs in their area.
State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the government was committed to a strategy that provided state-wide coordination and direction to wild dog management, to manage their impact, estimated to cost sheep and beef industries between $64 million to $111 million annually.
"We are strongly committed to this strategy as it's necessary to address the negative economic and environmental impacts of wild dogs," he said, adding that wild dogs could also have negative impacts on human health and native fauna.
Federal Agricultural Department policy is also unlikely to change, given comment from the department, that it continues to listen to local advice and feedback about pest management strategies.
"The National Wild Dog Action Plan (2020-2030) is the nationally-agreed strategy to coordinate management of wild dogs and seeks to increase community awareness, understanding, capacity and adoption of humane, best practice wild dog management to reduce impacts," a departmental spokesperson said. "The plan acknowledges the environmental and cultural significance of the dingo, its conservation status and legal protection in a number of jurisdictions."
Comment has been sought from Aboriginal Corporations from other areas.
The First Nations declaration criticised "standard management" of dingoes "to kill and eradicate, under the pretence that so-called 'wild dogs' are being targeted", but Mr Mifsud said the Wild Dog Action Plan was about control rather than eradication.
"There's no doubt dingoes and wild dogs are highly adaptive and have benefited from the changes made the landscape for farmed animals to graze on," he said.
"That means it's highly likely there are more dingoes than ever before, on public land and private estate."
None of those contacted commented on the objection in the First Nations declaration to the use of the term 'wild dog', which it said was a deliberate misrepresentation to justify killing, other than to point to the definition of wild dogs in the National Wild Dog Action Plan as "all wild-living dogs, which include dingoes, feral dogs and their hybrids".
