It looks like the average Queensland cane farm, but Michelle Fischer's property, in south east Queensland, is on the front lines of the war against highly invasive fire ants.
"Our goal is to eradicate them, but we've been told that all we can do [right now] is suppress them," Ms Fischer said.
The invasive species was first identified in Australia in 2001 but has been a constant concern for farmers and graziers in the Woongoolba region north of the Gold Coast, for a decade.
For canegrowers like Ms Fischer, the presence of fire ants has meant having to change how they operate their business.
Like many in the region, Ms Fischer sells bales of cane mulch, following strict requirements to ensure no one spreads the pest.
"As soon as you've bailed them [cane mulch], you want them up off the ground, and [need to] put them up on a hard surface," Ms Fischer said.
"We have to be very vigilant."
Estimates from the Rocky Point Cane Growers Organisation chair Greg Zipf puts additional costs of production to growers due to fire ants at a minimum of $10,000 per year.
Beyond the added costs of pest control, Ms Fischer said it takes a great deal of time and effort managing the invasive species.
"Farmers are time poor anyway, because we have to do things in cycles," Ms Fischer said.
"But if something comes and upsets that particular cycle, then it puts everything behind, and you have to start again."
Ms Fischer has taken on the role of working with the Fire Ant Suppression Taskforce (FAST) and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) to distribute baits to fellow canegrowers in the region.
"We haven't always had the help we have now," Ms Fischer said. "They just never had the manpower."
"But we [recently] got on to two women leading the program, and we said, 'will you please come assess the area?' They couldn't believe it. So, from then on, we've had their support."
DAF have recently concluded aerial baiting in the region, but Ms Fischer said the program only included canegrowers, with large areas of land in the region not eligible to receive the same treatment.
She said the support from DAF has been appreciated- but that a whole of community approach is needed to make any impact on the eradication of the species.
"Nothing's ever as a waste of time, but I do believe that we could have achieved a much better outcome if the area covered was larger," Ms Fischer said.
"We need everyone to be included... Aerial treatments are very expensive, we know that, but they really do give you the best outcome."
"Fire ants have the potential to ruin many, many industries, and not just the sugarcane industry."
Her comments come just a few months after the Invasive Species Council called a national response plan to address the spread of fire ants a "bandaid solution."
In July this year, a new containment area formed a horseshoe around Queensland's infestation, from Moreton Bay in the north, to the Lockyer Valley in the west, and reaching the Tweed Shire to the south.
Targeted treatment areas for the 2023-24 period includes suburbs from the City of Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim and the Southern Downs local government areas.
