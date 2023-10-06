Queensland's most southerly cane growers are facing another uncertain harvest this year, as mill breakdowns and dry conditions impact the crush.
Rocky Point cane growers have just 10 per cent of their cane cut so far this year, when growers would usually expect to be 50 per cent through, after the start of the crush was delayed by two months.
The slow start to the harvest is on the heels of a poor crush last year, where approximately 50 per cent of the crop was left in the fields as standover, after the harvest was abandoned in February.
Chair of the Rocky Point District Cane Growers Organisation, Greg Zipf, said a lack of maintenance over the life of the co-generation plant, which was acquired by owners of the Rocky Point Mill the Heck Group in 2022, is largely to blame for mill delays to this year's crush.
"Lead times can blow out fairly easily," Mr Zipf said.
"But it's [upgrades to the cogeneration plant] not going to happen overnight. None of us realised how bad the plant was."
The Rocky Point region is one of the smaller growing groups in the state, with just 46 growers supplying the mill situated between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
Despite a delayed start and regular breaks of the crush at the mill in 2023, Mr Zipf said he is quietly confident Rocky Point Mill will improve its efficiency in time for next year's harvest.
Heck Group, owner of the Rocky Point Mill, was contacted for comment but did not reply prior to Queensland Country Life going to print.
Mill delays are not the only challenges facing farmers in the south east.
Dry conditions since 2022 have hit the region hard, with some Woongoolba growers reporting cane dying in the fields before harvesters can reach it.
"The dry weather, and in that sandy country, [cane is] really suffered and struggling," Mr Zipf said.
"And that's purely and simply because of the dry conditions that we've experienced since our harvest last year."
There are also other additional challenges to being an agricultural region situated between Queensland's two biggest cities.
Recent arson, as well as illegal dumping, hooning and burnt-out stolen cars in cane paddocks are adding to canegrowers stress.
"[This year] we've now had four arson attacks on standover, two-year-old, cane," Mr Zipf said.
"They were deliberately lit, lit at nine, ten o'clock at night, and for most of those blocks, the whole blocks were burnt."
"We were lucky [the cane] only stood in the paddock for a couple of days and then it was able to be harvested."
