Queensland producers are coming to grips with what compulsory electronic tagging for sheep and goats is going to mean for their business, if the questions posed at a webinar on the topic are anything to go by.
Held at lunch time on Tuesday, 35 producers who identified largely as having sheep or goats plus cattle, or all three types of stock, drilled down into what they would get from having tags, and how the industries would move from mob-based tagging to an electronic system.
Run by Biosecurity Queensland, Doug McNaught explained that for a period there might be two systems running parallel as Victoria and NSW processors moved early to eID use.
"With cattle, we found they wanted electronic early because it's more streamlined," he said. "If a processor wants electronic tags and you want to sell to that market, you will have to tag."
Responding to whether eID tagged and non-tagged sheep could be consigned as a mixed mob in transit, Mr McNaught said it would be up to the processor but there was no reason why not, if they had the same PIC number.
He added that for goats, farmed and rangeland goats shouldn't be boxed.
They would require two separate NVDs.
The questions around tagging requirements for farmed goats and harvested rangeland goats, evident at an information session at Cunnamulla in August, continued at the webinar, when a questioner asked why there was not an exemption for terminal farmed goats going direct to works.
Mr McNaught replied that everyone was aware of the workload issues surrounding the tagging of rangeland goats, and said the proposed legislation, whereby goats not born as the result of a breeding program, and not been subject to any husbandry, could be moved directly from a property without tagging, was a way of dealing with that.
"It's more about the cohorts that an animal has been in touch with," he said. "We had to start somewhere."
For producers that already have visual NLIS tags, Mr McNaught said the owner of the stock could remove them and put electronic tags in instead, if the animals were on the property where they were born.
On questions about whether growers who raised animals as weaners would have access to carcase date after they'd been onsold, Mr McNaught said the only way to find out was to know where an animal went after it left their place, and see if the information could be shared.
He said there was no reason why goat processors couldn't give out individual kill data based on electronic tags.
Questions were also asked about whether it would be compulsory to have colour coded tags, the answer being no, and why agents weren't responsible for transferring NLIS data when animals were sold via the online auction system.
Mr McNaught repeated that AuctionsPlus was a platform not a saleyard, and said it was a commercial decision between a vendor and their agent.
On the topic of incentivisation, he said it was a case of 'watch this space'.
Participants were urged to send in feedback, in order to be heard as final processes are formulated.
Some 110 people have attended nine face-to-face workshops in southern Queensland, and Biosecurity Queensland is planning further in-person and online sessions in early 2024, once a financial assistance package has been announced.
