A strong clearance rate of 90 per cent was recorded on day two of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale on Tuesday, with both grey and red bulls finishing the day with solid results.
Support from the large panel of commercial and seedstock buyers operating from three states, including Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia continued throughout the day, as buyers pounced on the good value bulls on offer.
As of Tuesday 3.45pm, 250 bulls sold for an average of $9836, and gross of $2,459,000.
The Queensland Country Life crunched the numbers to see which vendors had some of the highest averages for three or more bulls.
