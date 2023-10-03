Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Brahman Week 2023: vendor averages from day two

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:09pm, first published 9:53pm
A total of 250 grey and red Brahman bulls were knocked down to buyers on day two of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture: Ben Harden
A total of 250 grey and red Brahman bulls were knocked down to buyers on day two of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture: Ben Harden

A strong clearance rate of 90 per cent was recorded on day two of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale on Tuesday, with both grey and red bulls finishing the day with solid results.

