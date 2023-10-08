I constantly find myself reaching the end of a long day feeling like I've accomplished nothing, and my to-do list is the main culprit.
I start the day with a simple list, a few things jotted down on paper to hold the procrastination at bay.
The morning kicks off with the first thing.
That thing might be something simple like shifting cows, then I notice a hole in the fence, a water leak and an animal down with three-day.
Suddenly there's three other things already added to the list before the first task is even completed.
By the end of the day, that same to-do list has grown to be a mile long.
I don't know about anyone else, but I'm yet to complete my to-do list in one day.
The jobs that didn't get done yesterday roll into the next day's load, and by the end of the week, it feels like a mountain of small stuff that seems unachievable at large.
Add to this the need to prioritise everything above and before yourself, and it's easy to see why things like dentist appointments or visiting a friend get put on the backburner.
Something I've come to realise as an industry collective is that we're great at putting our livestock and land first, but we're terrible at being selfish for the right reasons - be it our health, exercise, or relationships.
It's like when all the warning lights of an engine have come on, everything is ringing with alarm, but yet, there's this need to just push to the nth degree until everything simultaneously combusts, and then we question why, as if the signs weren't directly in front of us.
Making the choice to go for a walk in the afternoon instead of getting another task ticked off is an incessant internal battle.
There's this constant self expectation to be over-productive, achieving, completing, or at least progressing and it has me wrapping my brain inside out over something as simple as taking half an hour for myself.
The reality of it is that this lifestyle doesn't exist in a 9 to 5 model.
Switching off isn't as easy as putting the phone down or going home, because home is work and visa versa.
So if the tank is running low, how do we take a step back, a day away, or dare I say it, a holiday when the societal norm is to persevere through the overwhelm?
- Isabella Hanson, Qld Country Life Showgirl 2023
