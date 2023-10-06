Seven years after white spot disease decimated south east Queensland's prawn industry, Logan River prawn farmers are hoping this year will be their first back to full production.
Elwyn Truloff has farmed prawns for 34 years, both at the Gold Coast and at Cardwell in Far North Queensland, but had two years where prawn production was shuttered, as Biosecurity Queensland scrambled to stop white spot from spreading.
Last week, he finished stocking his 25 ponds in the south east corner, with plans for supplying the Australia Day fresh prawn market.
"Since White Spot we've had to change everything because we had to use a chemical to kill [the disease] and that kills a lot of good natural feed in the water," Mr Truloff said.
Mr Truloff, who runs the farm with his sons Warren and Jason, now also uses water filters as another precaution against the disease that led to the loss of two years' worth of production worth several million dollars.
As well as 25 ponds in the south east, the family run business have a further 50 ponds and hatchery in Far North Queensland, and Mr Truloff said they hope to harvest closer to their pre-white spot average of 200 tonnes of prawns next year.
He credits diversification, as well as their longevity in the industry, as to how they survived the biosecurity disaster, despite a number of other prawn farms in the region closing permanently.
"Luckily, we were in it for [nearly 30] years, and we had everything already paid for," Mr Truloff said.
"We're just lucky, we got our feet on the ground long ago."
Their production at Cardwell was also able to continue, with the disease fortunately not spreading further in Queensland than Moreton Bay.
Movement restrictions remain in place for prawns, worms and yabbies in south east Queensland, and white spot disease was declared endemic to wild prawn populations in Moreton Bay by state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner in 2021.
As well as providing fresh and frozen prawns to supermarkets, the Truloff family also have an on-farm store open 4 days a week, and lease land for sugarcane production.
This year's dry conditions work in the favour of prawn farmers, with steady, warm temperatures providing ideal conditions for prawns to grow quickly.
"Constant weather all the time, it's good for prawns," Mr Truloff said.
As Queensland farmers slowly recover from the crisis, New South Wales farmers now face their own disaster, after the disease was detected on several northern NSW prawn farms earlier this year.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries has confirmed genetic analysis indicated the virus was different to from that detected in Queensland, and is likely to be from a different source.
