Prawn farmers recover from white spot disease

By Melanie Groves
October 6 2023 - 11:00am
Elwyn Truloff has farmed prawns for 34 years, both at the Gold Coast and at Cardwell in Far North Queensland. Picture: Melanie Groves
Seven years after white spot disease decimated south east Queensland's prawn industry, Logan River prawn farmers are hoping this year will be their first back to full production.

