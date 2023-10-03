Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Brahman Week 2023 sees solid results conitnue on day two

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
October 3 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $90,000 Doonside 279 with Elders agent Anthony Ball, buyers Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Eulogie, and vendor Bill Geddes. Picture: Clare Adcock
The $90,000 Doonside 279 with Elders agent Anthony Ball, buyers Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Eulogie, and vendor Bill Geddes. Picture: Clare Adcock

Things kicked up a notch on day two of the 2023 Brahman Week Sale at Gracemere on Tuesday, as the remaining grey bulls reached a new sale top price and the red draft got off to a solid start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.