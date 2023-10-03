Things kicked up a notch on day two of the 2023 Brahman Week Sale at Gracemere on Tuesday, as the remaining grey bulls reached a new sale top price and the red draft got off to a solid start.
Of the 279 bulls offered on day two, 250 sold for a clearance of 90 per cent, average of $9836, and gross of $$2,459,000.
Reaching a new sale top price of $90,000 was one of the final grey bulls to go through the ring, lot 480, Doonside 2794, offered by Bill Geddes of Doonside, Rockhampton.
The 33-month-old polled scurred son of Mr V8 279/7, out of Rockstar Martin Empress 68, was taken home by Matthew and Janelle McCamley, Eulogie, Dululu.
He weighed in at 947 kilograms with an EMA of 150 square centimetres, IMF of 5.3 per cent, scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 12 millimetres, respectively.
The grey draft finished on a very solid note on day two, starting with the $50,000 Moongool Mr 565, offered by the Price family of Moongool, Yuleba, and sold to Viva Brahmans, Middlemount. He was closely followed by stablemate Moongool Mr 536, who was knocked down for $65,000 to Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont.
Also having an impressive outing was the Taylor family of Clukan, Jambin, selling lot 368, Clukan Monty 1581, for $42,500 to the Hayes family of Yenda V Brahmans, Mundubbera.
The Bauer family of Elanora Park, Monduran, reached a price of $30,000 when lot 384, Elanora Park Jefferson 3941 was purchased by the Curley family of Gipsy Plains Brahmans, Cloncurry, as did the Glengarry stud, with lot 470, Glengarry Midnight Madness 3347 going to Riverside Pastoral, Nebo.
Early in the red draft was lot 520, JK Achillies, offered by James Kent of JK Brahmans, Greycliffe, who was purchased for $30,000 by the Burdekin Brahmans stud, Charters Towers.
The current top price for the reds was seen later in the day as Samari Brahmans, Roma, outlaid $57,000 for lot 572, Fern Hills Zodiac 4074, offered by Fern Hills Reds, Bajool.
The final 301 red bulls will go under the hammer on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.