The grey draft finished on a very solid note on day two, starting with the $50,000 Moongool Mr 565, offered by the Price family of Moongool, Yuleba, and sold to Viva Brahmans, Middlemount. He was closely followed by stablemate Moongool Mr 536, who was knocked down for $65,000 to Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont.