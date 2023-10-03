You couldn't pick a better weekend to reopen a pub in outback Queensland than on the long weekend that two football grand finals were scheduled, and that's what saw two tiny towns in the south west filled to the brim.
First up was the hotel at Wyandra, midway between Charleville and Cunnamulla, where new publicans Richard and Jamie Sutton reopened the doors of the hotel after a four-week closure.
Owning a small hotel hadn't been on the couple's agenda when they moved from the Hunter Valley to Miles but after Richard's left hand got caught in a PTO shaft at Christmas time last year, an ad for the hotel seemed like a sign for a change of pace.
"It all fell into place," Jamie said. "We're both born and bred in the country - Richard's from Goondiwindi and I was born in Tamworth - and we've got lots of plans for the next 12 months."
That includes new tables and flooring due to arrive this week, memorabilia honouring the racehorse Black Caviar, and a new patio for an outdoor beer garden and pizzeria.
"I saw what it could be, not what it is now," Jamie said.
As well as managing the hotel and two small children, the qualified vet nurse and her husband are bringing their dog and horse studs to Wyandra - blue and fawn kelpies, bulldogs, Quarter Horses and paints - and will have three-quarter Highlander cattle arriving at Christmas time, as well as Boer-cross pet goats.
"We want to give people things to see and do on the drive between the two bigger towns," Jamie said. "We've had really good feedback from the locals."
The name change from the Gladstone Hotel doesn't seem to worry any of them, and the kitchen will be open as soon as the council food inspector can arrive and give it the thumbs up.
Further west, at Toompine, the restored hotel was the centre of 130 year celebrations, having stood the test of time and four different renovations.
The Toompine South West Hotel was in danger of falling into disrepair when locals Stu and Kate Bowen stepped in and bought it in late 2019.
Its enforced closure in the COVID pandemic gave the couple a chance to evaluate the situation, and the decision to spend the money to bring it back to its former glory was helped when their daughter Lauren and husband Sean Bond, a builder returned to the district.
"Toompine Pub's unique because there's no town," Kate said.
"There was a town - there's a lot of history there and many have been touched by it.
"Quite a lot of the hotel is original, and when we restored it we tried to keep much of it."
While white ants had destroyed a lot, the floor of the bar, once the second smallest in Queensland, is untouched.
The hotel reopened in time for Melbourne Cup day last year, and Kate said they wanted to give the locals a chance to claim ownership before they invited everyone to celebrate the occasion.
All hands were on deck, catering for 200 each night of last weekend, but not many would have known that Stu Bowden was carting in water from 20km away.
Kate said the sub-artesian bore hadn't kept up with demand at Easter and the same thing had happened again last weekend.
"An artesian bore will happen, but Stu carting is keeping things going," she said.
She added that the tourist season had been big, and still was.
"A lot of people live on the road now," she said. "Word of mouth is helping us - tourists are our brochure."
