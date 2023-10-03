There wasn't a dry eye at the Muttaburra Campdraft last weekend when Dallas Daley was in a run-off in the ladies draft against her daughter Jaye Hall and claimed overall victory.
Mrs Daley, aged 73, who has been campdrafting for 55 years, and is twice winner of the Australian Campdrafting Association's ladies title, rates her latest win as 'the best'.
After suffering severe health issues over the past few months, Mrs Daley put behind her the fact she had undergone a 12 hour operation to remove a tumour growing on her face which was then followed up with six weeks of intense radiation, and decided it was time she would compete in the ladies draft for one last time.
"It really was a family affair with my grand daughter Madison offering me Bushranger to ride, while Wyatt, my grandson, saddled him for me," she said.
"When I rode into the camp I had Noel (her husband) and daughter Jaye and Ben (her son in law) helping her select a beast.
"I think in the end I picked the one Jaye selected," she said.
"I felt honoured, as Madison doesn't offer her beloved Bushie to others to ride very often and we all know Wyatt doesn't like being around horses," Mrs Daley said.
As Mrs Daley had never ridden Bushranger before, she found he was as 'soft as butter', tracked the beast well, and a thorough gentleman and between them they scored 90 points, taking the lead.
Next out was her daughter Jaye Hall, astride Hall's Eltorrio, who also scored 90 points, therefore creating the run-off with her mother.
The only other time this mother and daughter duo have encountered run-off was at a Richmond Campdraft some 12 years ago.
"Jaye won that time, so it was my turn at Muttaburra," Mrs Daley said.
"It will be remembered as my best win as it is the last time I will campdraft, due to health reasons and wanting to do some travelling now I am well enough."
Jaye was also placed third in the event riding her father Noel's horse Calesi,
She said she was proud to be the runner-up in second to her mother and placed third on her father's horse, after her torrid ordeal earlier in the year.
"When Mun said she would compete she thought she would ride another of Madison horses, but we had other ideas, as Bushie was the safest mount and we trusted him and that is who I nominated her on," Jaye said.
