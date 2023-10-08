Renewables in the eye of QFF

The rapid expansion of wind farms and other renewable energy infrastructure will come with complex challenges as well as opportunities. It is important that landholders and communities are supported to make informed decisions in navigating what is a fast-moving landscape. I encourage you to utilise QFF's Queensland Renewable Energy Landholder Toolkit and to read our response to the proposed updates to the State Code 23, both of which are available on the QFF website. www.qff.org.au