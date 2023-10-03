Six people - including four children - have lost their lives in a fiery crash on the Stuart Highway north of Katherine, police has confirmed.
Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit said a 4WD collided with a truck, about 12km south of Pine Creek, on Friday, September 29, in the worst crash on NT roads in over a decade.
According to police, the head-on collision saw the 4WD veer into the path of a road train in a 130 km/h zone, causing the truck to come off the road and roll, while triggering a fuel tank rupture.
More than 10,000l of fuel ignited into "a large fireball" which engulfed the 4WD.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brandan Lindner said the due to the intensity of the fire, "little human remains" were left.
Originally, police could only refer to "multiple" deaths, while trying to confirm how many lives had been lost.
Officer in Charge of the Forensic Science Branch Bruce Payne said a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team - made up of highly trained specialist staff - was working closely with the Forensic Pathologist and Coroner's Office to confirm the identification of those killed in the crash.
"Due to the severe nature of the crash, identification of the deceased is likely to be a long process as we work to bring some closure to the families involved, and to understand how the crash occurred," Mr Payne said.
Det Sen Sgt Lindner said investigations into the incident were ongoing and encouraged anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling in the area between 2:30pm and 4:45pm to contact police on 131 444.
"This was a confronting crash that has resulted in significant loss of life," he said.
"I would like to commend the work of all those involved in this tragic incident, including those first on scene who quickly contacted emergency services.
"There was nothing that any person there could do to try and save the people, but they're obviously going to be scarred from this."
Det Sen Sgt Lindner said the truck driver, who was seriously injured in the crash, as well as witnesses and first responders tragically would have to live with a "psychological injury for the rest of their lives".
Police said the car involved in the crash was a seven-seater Mitsubishi Pajero with the numberplate CD56WW, which had only been purchased a week ago.
It is believed the people killed in the inferno were a family from the Big Rivers Region, with police calling on the community to contact 131 444 if anyone hasn't heard from friends or family.
"There's going to be people out there that haven't heard from their loved ones," Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.