Shepherdson & Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1182 head at Toogoolawah store sale on September 29.
With the continuing dry weather people are having to make the decision of either to supplement feed their cattle or sell and accept the market prices.
With most clients deciding to sell some to reduce stocking rates if the season continues to stay dry.
A very good quality yarding of cattle came to hand, with the steer portion selling fractionally easier than the previous sale and all classes of heifers eased substantially.
S and S Ashton of Roadvale sold Charolais cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1040/head.
Glendale Partnership of Harlin sold Droughtmaster cross steers 12-14 months old for $810/head. Greendale Cattle Co of Tambo sold Charbray Steers 14 months old for $800/head.
Roberts Bros of Linville sold Charolais cross steers 12months old for $720/head.
S N Buetel of Coominya sold Charbray cross weaner steers 12 months old for $780/head.
Graham McPherson of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner steers 8 months old for $710/head.
S N Beutel of Coominya sold Charolais cross weaner steers 8 months old for $690/head.
Yawarrra P/L of Beaudesert sold light conditioned Santa cross steers 12-14 months old for $680/head.
A and R Wolff of Toogoolawah sold Santa cross weaner steers 6 months old for $630/head.
P Stephenson of Delaneys Creeks sold Angus cross weaner steers 6 months old for $570/head.
DMG Pastoral of Anduramba sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers 6 months old for $550/head.
Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months old account A and A Cousins of Harlin sold for $720/head.
P J McGowan of Esk sold Brangus heifers 18-20 months old for $640/head.
S and Z Krieg of Boonah sold Brangus cross heifers 12 months old for $610/head.
Glendale P/ship of Harlin sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months old for $500/head.
R and J Kunde of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaned heifers 10 months old for $480/head.
N and K Green of Kilcoy sold Limo cross heifers 6 months old for $390/head.
J and L Wendt of Fernvale sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 6-8months old for $350/head.
JP Gardiner of Kilcoy sold Brahman cross heifers 12 months old for $350/head.
Graham McPherson of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 6 months old for $330/head.
Donna Draper of Stanmore sold young Droughtmaster cows and Angus cross calves at foot for $1020/unit.
Margaret Martin-Saunders of Coominya sold Charolais cross cows with young calves at foot for $820/unit.
Shepherdson and Boyd would like to thank all their vendors, buyers and underbidders for their valued support.
The next Toogoolawah Store Sale is Friday the 13th of October.
