Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Toogoolawah store sale yarding up as producers destock

Updated October 3 2023 - 7:03pm, first published October 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charolais X weaner steers account Robert Bros of Linville sold for $700/head. Picture: supplied
Charolais X weaner steers account Robert Bros of Linville sold for $700/head. Picture: supplied

Shepherdson & Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1182 head at Toogoolawah store sale on September 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.