Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brahman cross steers hit $1160 at Beaudesert

Updated October 3 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A quality yarding of local restocker steers and heifers were offered at the Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday, September 30.
A quality yarding of local restocker steers and heifers were offered at the Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday, September 30.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding of local restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday, September 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.