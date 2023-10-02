Brahman cross steers hit $1160 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding of local restocker steers and heifers at their Beaudesert Store Sale on Saturday, September 30.
Competition from local and western buyers kept the market firm considering the trying dry weather conditions.
Graeme and Delwyn Harris, Gleneagle, sold two-year-old Brahman-cross steers for $1160, while John and Paul Waters, Tabooba, sold 20-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers sold for $1000.
Glen Hills Pastoral, Palen Creek, sold 14-month-old Charbray steers for $870, and Gold Coast Pastoral sold 12-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $700.
Ken and Jackie Sparks, Running Creek, sold Droughtmaster males for $650, while Ian Sirrett, Jimboomba, sold Charolais-cross weaner steers for $560.
Geoff and Tracey Dunnett, Maroon, sold Charbray weaner steers for $490, and Yawarra Pty Ltd, Nindooinbah, sold 14-month-old Santa Gertrudis heifers for $600.
Ken and Jackie Sparks sold 14-month-old Droughtmaster heifers for $480, while Steven Clift, Tamborine, sold Charolais-cross store cows or $560.
Wally Holcombe, Veresdale, sold an Angus bull for $2150.
The next Beaudesert Store Sale will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 9:30am.
