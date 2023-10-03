The 4th annual Great Eastern Brahman Female Sale was held in Rockhampton on Monday, with females selling to a top of $22,500.
The sale was conducted in the helmsman style at the Rockhampton Showgrounds with bidders present in person and online through Auctions Plus.
All 24 females sold to average $9313 and gross $223,000.
The top price female was grey heifer, lot 21, Moongool Miss 522, offered by the Price family's Keddstock Pty Ltd, Yuleba, which sold for $22,500 to Wellington Cattle Company, Marburg.
The 23-month-old polled scurred grey female was sired by homozygous polled Kenrol Shazarm 0549 and out of Moongool Miss 213.
The Price family sold four grey females to average $11,250.
The second top price female was a red heifer, lot 6, Mountain Springs Stacey Rae, offered by EE and JM Mollenhagen & Sons, Monto, which sold for $21,500 to Bowditch Holdings.
The 19-month-old polled scurred female was one of the first released progeny of poll scurred Rockley Magnar and out of Mountain Springs Carolina.
Five semen packages also sold to average $2780, grossing $13,900.
The top price paid was $6300 for five semen straws of Garglen Rip X2004 offered by Garglen Brahmans to Mamillae Farming, Victoria Plains.
Interstate buyers came from Darwin in the Northern Territory and as far south as Quirindi in New South Wales.
Northern Queensland buyers came from Dimbulah, Charters Towers, Sarina Range, Mackay, Ingham, Upper Barron, and East Palmerston.
Local and central Queensland buyers came from Dululu, Gracemere, Theodore, Moura, Banana, Baralaba, Smokey Creek, and Dalma.
There were also buyers from the North Burnett and Gympie regions, and South East Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.