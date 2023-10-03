Day two of the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale saw a range of new faces in the yards before selling got underway in Gracemere.
Vendors and agents were hopeful for a successful continuation of the sale, following the strong results seen on Monday with a 92 per cent clearance rate, average price of $9460, and top price of $70,000.
The second day got underway to a strong start with lot 322, Whitaker Mr 3280 offered by Clint and Robyn Whitaker, Burnette Park, selling for $18,000.
The new draft of 307 bulls have been catalogued to go under the hammer on day two, with 165 greys and 144 reds set to hit the ring.
