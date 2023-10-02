Queensland Country Life
'Rude Jude' Aiken retires after 41 years in business in Charleville

By Sally Gall
Updated October 3 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Judey 'Rude Jude' Aiken with the shop's new owners Warrwick 'Blue' Booth and Sam Price. Picture: Sally Gall
It was the end of an era in Charleville on Friday as Judey 'Rude Jude' Aiken handed over the keys of her fishing, camping and adult novelties shop to its new owners, after 41 years in business.

