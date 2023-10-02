It was the end of an era in Charleville on Friday as Judey 'Rude Jude' Aiken handed over the keys of her fishing, camping and adult novelties shop to its new owners, after 41 years in business.
An iconic figure in the bush and further afield, Jude was not letting the occasion get in the way of her blue jokes as well-wishers poured into Judey's Browse In to wish her well in her retirement.
"What will I do with myself," she asked, eyebrows raised. "I'm going to enjoy life and travel - round the corner to the pub.
"Seriously, I'll probably go fishing."
Overhearing the jokes as she delivered flowers from tourists who'd visited last year and wanted to send their best wishes, Katrina Lehmann laughed that she'd give Jude a job as a delivery girl.
"You'd only do about one delivery a day, you like to chat so much," she said.
And as much as she jokes about her 'naughty corner' of sex toys, it's her heart that's as big as her humour that has drawn people to her.
Originally from Cooladdi and growing up on the Paroo, Jude started a fishing club for Charleville 32 years ago, which continues to flourish.
As well as bringing in the kids, the club has restocked the Warrego and Ward rivers with nearly 900,000 yellowbelly and more than 50,000 Murray cod over the years.
Former Murweh Shire Council mayor Annie Liston worked alongside the diminutive 73-year-old in her shop and had high praise for all that she has done for the community.
"Jude is always thinking of others and doing things for others," she said.
Asked what her biggest secret was, Jude immediately said, "the naughty corner, of course".
"The biggest secret is just to be yourself and people will come."
That's what new owners Warrwick 'Blue' Booth and Sam Price are looking forward to as they open the doors on Tuesday morning.
Laughing that people might have to call them Saucy Sam and Bawdy Blue, Sam said the shop and Jude had done so much for the community and they wanted to carry that on.
"We're so excited to be able to work for ourselves," she said. "We've been running motels in Charleville and Quilpie the last two years, and before that I was with Aussie Helpers."
The daughter of Aussie Helpers founders Brian and Nerida Egan, Sam said she would love to know what her dad, who passed away in early 2020, would think of their move into business.
"I think he'd be proud that we're in business and having a go," she said.
As for her partner, Blue, he came to the district in 2007 when he bought Spring Creek at Wyandra but a work injury saw him move into town, where he's been able to turn his hand to many things.
"I just want to keep out of the sun, and I love yarning to people," he said.
Asked whether the naughty corner will stay, the couple say not only will it stay but they plan on expanding it to the rear of the shop, and are investigating being the town's armorour.
"We'll put up a sign to the back room - ready to load," Sam laughed.
