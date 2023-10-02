A total of 254 grey bulls were knocked down on day one of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere on Monday.
The sale result represented a total clearance rate of 92 per cent with a steady average of $9460.
A total of 931 bulls have been catalogued over the three days, from 62 vendors across Queensland and New South Wales.
See how each stud fared on day one with these individual vendor averages, as sold under auction.
Averages were calculated at the fall of the hammer. Every endeavour is made to ensure they are correct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.