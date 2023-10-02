The grey bulls kicked off day one of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX, Gracemere, on Monday, with eight bulls being knocked down for $30,000 or more.
Of the 278 bulls offered on day one, 254 sold for a clearance rate of 92 per cent, average price of $9460, and gross of $2,403,000.
A top price of $70,000 was seen just eight lots in, when Eureka Creek Brahmans, Dululu, sold the homozygous polled Eureka Creek Marindi to Margaret and Kelvin Maloney, Kenilworth Brahmans, Mount Coolon.
The 25-month-old grey sire was the son of Avee 977, out of Eureka Creek Zara 576, and weighed 842 kilograms with an EMA of 134 square centimetres, IMF of 4.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 5 millimetres, respectively.
The Eureka Creek stud also sold lot 10, Eureka Creek Roderick, to Leajon Park Brahmans, Middlemount, for $32,000.
Achieving the second top price on Monday was Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld of the Brahrock N stud, Maryborough, who sold lot 149, Brahrock N Bradford 182 to Brett Nobbs of Nobbs Cattle Co, Duaringa, for $65,000.
Also having a successful morning, Royce and Beryl Sommerfeld, Brahrock Brahmans, Maryborough sold lot 137, Brahrock Dawson 6932 for $32,500 to Harry Brandt Grazing, Nebo, and lot 138, Brahrock Drake 7051 to Valley Cattle Co for $30,000.
The Mollenhagen family of Mountain Springs Brahmans, Monto, sold lot 166, Mountain Springs Lynx for $45,000 to Nebo outfit and longtime supporters of the Brahman Week sale, Riverside Pastoral Co, while the Nobbs family, Moura, outlaid $42,000 for Chris Fenech's lot 103 bull, FBC A Jesse James 206A, haling from the Fenech Brahmans A Division stable at Wowan.
Rounding out the top prices on day one was lot 222, Kenrol Dreamboy 3141, offered by Ken and Wendy Cole, Kenrol Brahmans, Gracemere, and purchased by the Bishop family of Garglen Brahmans, Moura, for $30,000.
A further 307 bulls will go under the hammer on day two, with the remainder of the greys on Tuesday morning, leading into the beginning of the reds bulls.
