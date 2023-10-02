The 25-month-old grey sire was the son of Avee 977, out of Eureka Creek Zara 576, and weighed 842 kilograms with an EMA of 134 square centimetres, IMF of 4.5 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 5 millimetres, respectively.