Brahman Week kicks of for 2023 with eight bulls over $30,000

Clare Adcock
October 2 2023 - 8:00pm
The top bull for day one, Eureka Creek Marindi, with vendors Becky Wilson and Brad Kielly, and buyers Kelvin and Margaret Maloney, Kenilworth Brahmans. Picture: Clare Adcock
The grey bulls kicked off day one of the 2023 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX, Gracemere, on Monday, with eight bulls being knocked down for $30,000 or more.

