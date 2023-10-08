US wheat futures tumble as harvest starts in Australia

United States wheat futures tumbled to three-year lows last week after the USDA said the local harvest was larger than previously forecast.
Benchmark CBOT wheat futures plunged more than 6 per cent as traders reacted to the news.
How far US wheat futures have fallen has taken many by surprise.
After looking expensive against world wheat prices at the start of August, CBOT wheat futures plunged by around A$100/tonne.
The washout in US wheat futures is expected to see a kick in export demand with soft red winter wheat seen as the cheapest milling wheat in the world.
Australian wheat bids are expected to come under further pressure as local buyers' factor in the softer overseas prices.
It's unlikely to significantly alter farmer intentions who have shown limited inclination to part with new crop supplies.
Domestic prices were generally softer last week as weather models forecast timely finishing rains for southeastern Australia.
ASX wheat futures ended the week $6 lower at $414 a tonne.
Queensland and northern New South Wales grain prices remained well supported through the week with SFW bids holding around $480 delivered Darling Downs.
Tumbling US wheat futures coincides with the start in the Australian wheat harvest.
Harvest is now underway in most states. It will be some weeks before activity picks up.
Wheat and barley harvest is underway in Central and Southern Queensland with traders reporting that wheat harvest has started around Roma and Goondiwindi.
Barley harvest started in northern New South Wales last week with some growers reporting they will get into early wheat this week.
Western Australia and South Australia also kicked off the 2023 winter crop harvest last week.
CBH reported the delivery of a load of lupins into the northern WA cropping zone last week with canola deliveries also reported.
Viterra said its first grain deliveries into its SA grain network for the season.
This included a load of H1 wheat into Thevenard on the Eyre Peninsula. Viterra said they have also taken a load of barley into Pt Pirie.
Victoria is still some weeks away from harvest where farmers are hoping for rain this week to finish crops.
Wheat and barley bids fell $10-15 a tonne last week as models tipped 20-30mm across parts of Victoria and southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.