Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce want producers in political decision rooms

October 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Olive branch' offered to put producers in decision room
'Olive branch' offered to put producers in decision room

As I return from a drought forum with a range of Ministers and interest groups in Rockhampton, I'm reflecting on the difference that political will can make on the crucial issues affecting primary producers and community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.