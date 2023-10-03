The odds of two well-known Queensland stud stock auctioneers watching both of their racehorses win on Saturday at Royal Randwick aren't as long as you might think.
Rockhampton's Ken McCaffrey and Dalby-based Peter Brazier are still smiling.
Mr McCaffrey is part of Think About It syndicate of owners trained by Joseph Pride, and was trackside when it claimed the Group 2 Premiere Stakes.
This is his eighth consecutive win and Think About It is now a clear favourite in the $20m Everest. .
Mr McCaffrey selected the five year old gelding from a Melbourne Inglis yearling sale catalogue four years ago.
"He was passed-in at auction and then the next day I noticed he had sold to the Proven Thoroughbred Syndciate, so I bought a share," he said.
Think About It earlier this year won the Group 1 $3 milllion Stradbroke Handicap, the richest Queensland meeting held during the Winter Racing Carnival.
"We have had the best luck, you really couldn't dream of having a starter in a Group One race let alone a winner," Mr McCaffrey said.
Mr McCaffreyy is first to admit that racing in in his blood as it family has always had a interest in the sport and first went to the races at an early age.
After leaving Gatton Agricultural College he joined the then pastoral firm Mactaggarts, and cut his teeth working under the late Garth Hughes in the Bloodstock Department.
"That was when I got my first thrill of being part of a racing syndicate, as Douglas Mactaggart bought a filly called "Treat Me Fair", and he raced on behalf of the staff social club," he said.
Over time Mr McCaffrey has sold a lot of yearling, including selling a filly later called Snippets at the first Magic Million Yearling sale, who won the Magic Millions race the following year.
Peter Brazier's story is similar having first attended his first race meeting at Nanango with his parents when he was four.
"I was pretty well hooked from there on," he said.
Mr Brazier and his sons Tim and Stevie have a shareholding in Just Fine, the five year old gelding imported from Ireland trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott,
He said he said he saw him being advertised in a syndicate sale when he arrived in Australia and did his homework.
"When Gai's husband Robbie said in an interview this was a good horse to be involved in that was good enough for me," Mr Brazier said.
"I bought myself a syndicate share, and one for my boys Tim and Stevie - so I am a pretty popular dad right now."
Just Fine scored its most significant win to date, getting the money in the Group 1 Metropolitan with Mr Brazier cheering all the way from the Dalby Leagues Club.
This win gave the gelding an entry into the Melbourne Cup field.
Mr Brazier has had shares in racehorses with mates but this is his first Group 1 win.
"Well its the pinnacle of racing isn't it?" he said.
Mr Brazier, too, cut his teeth on selling yearlings firstly at the Gold Nugget Yearling sales in the 1980's, and at the Brisbane Exhibition Grounds, also working under the late Garth Hughes.
When asked if he would take time out from the bull sales to attend this year's Melbourne Cup Mr Brazier said - "I think I will have too - its a once in a lifetime opportunity."
"I reckon Tim and Stevie will scull-drag me down there don't you?
