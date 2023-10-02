As women from all parts of the rural industry look forward to celebrating International Rural Women's Day on October 15, the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network gathered 200 ladies to have an early celebration at the Dulacca Long Lunch on Saturday.
Guests enjoying hearing from guest speaker Sally Warriner, who published her memoir titled Not Just the Wife of the General Manager.
Sally held the audience about her life on outback cattle stations, and paid homage to the many unsung women like her.
It was the 1980s and Sally was in her early 20s when she returned from a backpacking sojourn and hitchhiked to Australia's far north.
But instead of moving back to Canberra as planned, she stayed and married cattle station manager, Ken Warriner, who went on to become general manager of Kerry Packer's Consolidated Pastoral Company.
Sally lived and worked with him on various stations until she was 50, ingraining herself into the lives of the characters who inhabited these isolated places.
With wit and sass, Sally tells the story of how she was so much more than just a wife of a station manager (despite what some of the top end blokes thought).
Among other things, she was a nurse (dealing with local accidents, assisting the Flying Doctor service and making emergency 400 km round trips through the outback with sick children), a mother (bringing up several children, not all her own), a travel agent, a social secretary, a host and an organiser including of Kerry Packer's New Year's Eve parties while living on Newscastle Waters.
