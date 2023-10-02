Queensland Country Life
Home/News

RRR women come together over long lunch

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As women from all parts of the rural industry look forward to celebrating International Rural Women's Day on October 15, the Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network gathered 200 ladies to have an early celebration at the Dulacca Long Lunch on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.