The western Queensland township of Barcaldine is mourning the loss of an iconic stalwart Jim Allpass who sadly passed away on September 27 at 84 years, after battling an illness.
Well known for his undeniable patriotic support to many committees in the district, Mr Allpass was a highly respected gentleman that loved to give back to his community, having been an active member of the Barcaldine campdraft committee, the Barcaldine show society, and the Barcaldine race club.
He was also was a founding member of the Westech Field Days.
His compassion and dedication to his local community was acknowledged, being decorated as a life member of all of these committees.
Mr Allpass commenced work in the Barcaldine district as a jackaroo in 1957 and developed a passionate love of the western lifestyle and tranquil opportunities that followed.
He married Mary McGavin in October 1961 and was employed as overseer at Dunraven.
His love of racehorses was entrenched at Dunraven where they bred racehorses and he had the opportunity to work closely with them.
From 1962 to 1972 Mr Allpass managed properties Avoca, Parkgate, Bilbah Downs and Mt Edinburgh.
In 1973, Jim and Mary returned to The Patrick, which was his wife's family property, where they raised their four children Doug, Dennis, Rodney and Maree.
Current president of the Barcaldine campdraft committee Tom Gleeson said Mr Allpass had previously served as president, secretary, treasurer, cattle donor and was awarded life membership and decorated as patron.
In 2019, the Barcaldine race club made a special presentation to Mr Allpass honouring the five decades of service he had given to the sport and recognising the immense contribution he made to country racing.
His first job was a starter before moving on to lengthy stints as the racing steward for the Barcaldine race club and then the advisory steward for the Central Queensland Racing Association.
He was an owner/trainer and passionate advocate for racing in the west.
During a presentation to Mr Allpass in 2019, he was quoted that he hadn't had a bet in all the time he'd been working at the Barcaldine race club.
Mr Allpass had served as president of the Barcaldine show society from 1989-1993 and was awarded life membership during this time.
He supported the sheep dog trials held in conjunction with the show and regularly donated stock.
He also held the position of chairman of the Barcaldine cancer council group which he held for over 20 years, and worked closely with his late wife Mary, who was also a founding member to this special organisation.
Mr Allpass was also a local fire warden, a position he held for over 20 years.
Barcaldine grazier Marcelle Chandler remembered Mr Allpass as a "gentleman".
"I just loved our chats at the draft, show, races and Westech was always very special to have him there to present the ladies trophy in memory of his beautiful wife Mary," Ms Chandler said
"A life time commitment to many Barcaldine community organisations. His absence will surely be noted."
He will be fondly remembered as a valued member of the Barcaldine community and will be sadly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A graveside service will be held at the Barcaldine Cemetery on Saturday October 7, starting at 9am.
