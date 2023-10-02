Rockhampton Brahman Week has kicked off today with 321 bulls catalogued to enter the ring.
Day one of the sale kicked off at 8am sharp at CQLX in Gracemere.
The King's Birthday public holiday in Queensland and Labour Day public holiday in other states meant the gallery was packed with buyers and supporters from the state and beyond.
Buyers were ready to jump in on the action, with Elders agents kicking off with a strong start selling lot 1, Yenda Sch 181, offered by Sarah and Clayton Hayes for $24,000.
Today will see Grey Brahmans hit the ring from 62 vendors followed by Reds and Greys tomorrow and just Reds on Wednesday.
A total of 931 bulls have been catalogued over the three days.
