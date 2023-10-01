It might have been billed as setting the outback dating scene alight, but it was the opportunity to create crazy hairstyles for four of the men attending the Bulloo Bush ball that got couples laughing and money flowing at Quilpie on Saturday night.
Over 250 tickets were purchased for the ball, following on from the success of last year's inaugural event.
"Our ball beats Tinder hands down. It's great old-school fun and a chance for everyone to get really dressed up and meet face to face," president Mary McNair said. "We like to think we're the modern, better version of the B&S Ball."
Mary is one of 14 Quilpie locals under 30 who are passionate about creating a fundraising event and social outlet for locals and visitors to the region.
They chose Drought Angels as the charity they will support as a result of the work they have undertaken in Quilpie Shire.
"Drought Angels have supported Quilpie locals in their time of need and we're sure with conditions turning hot and dry this summer and for the next few years to come some of our locals are going to need their support more and more," she said.
"So, we wanted to do what we could for them by donating all funds raised by the ball to their cause."
Four local blokes donated their hair to the cause, with the opportunity to give them a haircut auctioned off and raising over $10,000.
