If miles travelled by supporters helped teams win grand finals, Kurt Capewell's parents at Charleville would be among the biggest contributors.
Not only are they driving all the way to Sydney to watch their son and the Brisbane Broncos compete against the Penrith Panthers in today's NRL grand final clash, but they've travelled many thousands of kilometres over the years to make sure all four of their sons have been able to play rugby league, in the bush and on the big stage.
And if messages on signs won grand finals, the one designed by a daughter-in-law for Kurt - "Our hero wears a cape well" - would win hands down.
This will be the third time Kurt's parents Darryl and Lyn have been cheering Kurt on from the grandstand in an NRL grand final - the first time was when he played as 18th man for the Cronulla Sharks in their thrilling 14-12 win against Melbourne Storm in 2016.
The second occasion was when he was playing for the Penrith Panthers in the second row against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, played at Lang Park in Brisbane for the first time in the game's history, once again winning in a 14-12 heartstopper.
"He's been very fortunate, Kurt, he's played in nine grand finals," Darryl said. "This'll be the 10th."
That includes being in the winning Ipswich Jets team that defeated the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup grand final of 2015, to then play in the curtain-raiser to the North Queensland Cowboys-Brisbane Broncos NRL grand final that year.
His team on the day, the Ipswich Jets, coached by Ben and Shane Walker, downed the Knights 26-12 to take out the NRL State Championship.
"He's a real journeyman," Lyn said, It's been nice to have him back in Queensland."
"It's pretty tough for a country boy to go and live in Sydney for four or five years, away from everyone," Darryl added, explaining that because he worked every weekend, he missed out on all the family occasions.
"He loves Charleville, he comes back here when he gets the chance," Darryl said.
And Charleville loves him - although the Kurtsville sign erected by mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge after Kurt played - and help Queensland win - the 2020 State of Origin series, hasn't made a reappearance, the town has gone all-out with Broncos signs and messages of support.
"He really does think about his country fans," Lyn said.
"He's had lots of messages from the kids, about he's their favourite player and they're looking forward to watching them play.
"He sits down and pens a little answer back to them."
While the Panthers have a lot of grand final experience between them, looking for their third NRL premiership in a row, Kurt and Broncos captain Adam Reynolds each know about the big game and how to play in it.
They were on opposing teams in 2021 but are pooling their knowledge this year.
Kurt made his Broncos debut in 2022 as captain, in the absence of Reynolds, kicking the match-sealing field goal in an 11-4 upset of the Rabbitohs at Lang Park.
"He loves to lead by example," Lyn said.
Her final message for Kurt and the team - "Leave nothing in the tank, Broncos".
