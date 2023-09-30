Spectators and bidders came from far and wide to attend the inaugural on-property Donaldson Family Sale at Bogantungan, west Emerald, on Friday.
Held at their brand new sale-complex at Medway Station, the Donaldsons offered 80 Droughtmaster and Beefmaster bulls in total.
A total of 107 bid cards were registered in person and online for the live auction sale, with well over 200 people in attendance on the day.
The Donaldson family witnessed strong and consistent demand from commercial and seedstock operations from across Queensland and the Northern Territory for their physical products on offer.
Read the Donaldson Family Sale report here.
