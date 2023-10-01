Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Steer and heifer market weaker on AuctionsPlus

Updated October 2 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steer and heifer market weaker online
Steer and heifer market weaker online

CATTLE

Cattle listings recorded a rise of 20 per cent at 10,513 head last week, with clearance improving on the previous week at 42pc, although still quite subdued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.