Steer and heifer market weaker online

Cattle listings recorded a rise of 20 per cent at 10,513 head last week, with clearance improving on the previous week at 42pc, although still quite subdued.
Value over reserve lifted $7 to average $59 above set reserves in what was another tough market, especially for the steer and heifer market which experienced weaker trends.
Breeding stock recorded fluctuating trends across categories with three up and three down, while clearance rates for individual categories recorded large spreads.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1030 head and averaged $550/head - down $88 from the previous week for a 63pc clearance. Prices ranged from 147 - 274c and averaged 235c/kg lwt.
From Molong, NSW, a line of 154 Angus steers split across two even lots aged six to seven months old and weighing 224kg both returned $600/head or 268c/kg lwt and will both travel to a buyer in Inverell, NSW.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1569 head and averaged $651/head - down $145 for a 37pc clearance. Prices ranged from 137 - 258c and averaged 223c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 902 head and averaged $451/head - up $1 for a 58pc clearance. Prices ranged from 137 - 258c and averaged 180c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1007 head and averaged $586/head - down $13 for a 37pc clearance. Prices ranged from 154 - 222c and averaged 190c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf cows registered a smaller offering of 118 head and averaged $989/head - down $85.
From Berridale, NSW, a line of six Angus four-year-old PTIC cows sold for $1000/head.
Sheep and lamb listings last week lifted to over 50,000 for the first time since June to total 54,506 head offered. Clearance also lifted, increasing by 12 per cent to finish the week at 54pc, while value over reserve averaged $8 above set reserves.
The market was mixed last week with NSM sheep seeing mainly falls, while lamb categories registered some green ink and some strong clearance rates.
Lamb offerings increased 28pc to see 31,972 head offered and of which 29,540 head were new season lambs which sold to strong demand.
Crossbred lambs surged 60pc, with the 15,953 head offered seeing strong demand at 76pc while prices were flat on the previous week at $53/head.
From Padthaway, SA, a line of 920 May/June '23 drop wether lambs made up of two even lots weighing 37.7kg sold to separate buyers in Horsham, VIC, and Wolseley, SA, and each made $64/head, or 170c/kg lwt.
First-cross ewe lambs rose $10 to average $81/head for the 10,423 head on offer. Buyers were a bit more selective on first-cross lines with clearance sitting at the lowest for the lamb categories at 45pc.
From Trangie, NSW, a line of 420 Apr/May '23 drop Border Leicester/Merino ewe lambs weighing 51kg returned $101/head, or 407c/kg lwt.
Merino ewe hogget supply increased by 45pc to total 8138 head, which resulted in prices falling by $28 to average $68/head and a 35pc clearance.
