Brangus bulls sold to $30,000 at Friday's inaugural Lunar Brangus and Ultrablack Bull Sale, on property outside Yamala.
Vendors Brad and Briony Comiskey and family of Lunar stud saw their 60 bulls sell at auction for an average of $12,016 to record a 90 per cent clearance at auction and to end in a gross of $721,000.
Top seller at $30,000 was Lunar Standout S168, a homozygous polled, two-year-old, 856 kilogram son of Telpara Hills Kenworth with fat scans of 11mm and 8mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and 130 square centimetres for eye muscle area and an intramuscular fat reading of 6.1 per cent.
Standout was a maternal full brother to the Beef champion, Lunar Revolver R004.
Taking home the sale topper was Eric and Lynn Slacksmith, Gladevale Station, Richmond.
Gladevale Station became the home of three bulls for an average of $27,333.
This average included the top selling herd bull, Lunar S172 selling for $28,000.
Major buying support came from Bush Holdings, Charlton Station, Clermont accounting for 11 head for an average $12,363 and Swans Lagoon Pastoral Company, Swans Lagoon Station, Millaroo signing off on seven for a $7000 medium.
