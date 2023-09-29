Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lunar Brangus Ultrablack sale starts with a bang

Updated September 29 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Eric Slacksmith, Gladevale Station, Richmond with Riley Comiskey, Lunar stud, Yamala and the $30,000 Lunar Standout S168. Picture: Kent Ward
Buyer Eric Slacksmith, Gladevale Station, Richmond with Riley Comiskey, Lunar stud, Yamala and the $30,000 Lunar Standout S168. Picture: Kent Ward

Brangus bulls sold to $30,000 at Friday's inaugural Lunar Brangus and Ultrablack Bull Sale, on property outside Yamala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.