2023 Inaugural Donaldson Family Sale achieves near full clearance

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:55pm
Sale top price bull, Medway Fire and Ice, with vendor Hamilton Donaldson, Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan, and kids Mikeely and Chelsea, buyer Jessi Barnes, Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald, and agent Georgie Connor, GDL Rockhampton. Picture: Ben Harden
The Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters and Beefmasters witnessed strong and consistent demand from commercial and seedstock operations from across Queensland and the Northern Territory at their inaugural on-property bull sale on Friday.

