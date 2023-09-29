The Donaldson family of Medway Droughtmasters and Beefmasters witnessed strong and consistent demand from commercial and seedstock operations from across Queensland and the Northern Territory at their inaugural on-property bull sale on Friday.
Held at the family's brand new sale-complex at Medway Station at Bogantungan, the Donaldsons offered 80 bulls and sold 77, representing a clearance rate of 96 per cent, strong average of $10,162 and sale gross of $782,500.
In a further rundown of the sale results, 70 Droughtmaster bulls of the 73 offered sold, representing 96 pc clearance, to average $10,393 and top price of $37,500, while the Beefmaster offering saw 100 per cent clearance, with seven bulls sold to average $7857 and top price of $15,000.
Speaking on-behalf of his family, Hamilton Donaldson thanked the support their inaugural sale had achieved in such a volatile cattle market.
"We're proud of the sale result we have achieved," Mr Donaldson said.
"The past six months have been full on to say the least and what a feat it has been, achieving our new sale complex along with stock yards for Medway and Donaldson family operations."
Marker topper and feature sire, lot 7 Medway Fire and Ice, was knocked down for $37,500 to Wayne and Lanna Barnes and family of Waylanbar Droughtmasters, Emerald.
Fire and Ice, a 23-month-old son of the homebred Medway Boston and Medway Wonnitta, weighed 838 kilograms and delivered a daily gain of 1.26 kilograms per day, an eye muscle area of 145 square centimetres an intramuscular fat reading of 5.2 per cent and fat depth scans of 12mm and 9mm respectively for rib and rump measurements.
The sire was marketed in a three-quarter share, full possession arrangement with the vendor, with semen retained for in herd use.
Following close behind at $36,000 was the 23-month-old horned sire, Medway Farky.
The sire-prospect was the heaviest in the draft, weighing 912 kg and posted a daily gain of 1.13kg, scanned 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 148 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Farky was sold to Chris and Vicki Dmitrieff, Kurrajong Pastoral Co, Alpha.
Long-term clients Sam and Lizzie Bradford of Arcturus Downs, Springsure, were the top volume buyers on the day, signing off on 11 bulls for an average price of $7182, topping at $10,000 for lot 55, Medway 2254. This major investment was 13 per cent of the catalogue.
Full sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life newspaper.
