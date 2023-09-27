Quality light yearling restocker heifers in demand at Dalby

Cattle numbers at Dalby increased by 365 head to 4189 on Wednesdsay.
A fair panel of export buyers was present and operating with some displaying more interest in the cow section.
Feeder activity remains subdued with one major feeder operator absent from the buying panel.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock and medium weight yearling steers to feed continued to lose ground to average 20c/kg less. However heavy weight yearling steers to feed were the least affected to average 10c/kg cheaper.
Top quality light weight yearling heifers to restockers sold to good demand and the poor quality lines experienced a very difficult market.
Heavy weight cows to export processors received fair demand, and heavy weight cows to restockers were noticeably dearer. However very light plain condition classes averaged 25c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 259c to average 220c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 217c to 234c with sales to 269c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 279c with a good sample at 257c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 208c with most in the early 140c/kg range. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 176c and made to 203c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to an isolated 240c to average 196c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 220c/kg.
Well bred heavy weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock made to 172c to average 167c with some returning $1062/head. Medium weight 2 score cows made to 147c to average 130c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 166c and the best of the heavy weight cows made to 199c to average 186c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 208c/kg.
