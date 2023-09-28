There were 536 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported prices held up well considering the current market trend and unfavourable weather conditions.
Store cows, certain lines of weaner steers and younger cattle sold to a firm to slightly stronger market.
The Lehmann Family, Coolana, sold lines of young Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $790, $770, $720 and $700 and milk tooth heifers for $880 and $790.
Darren Schiefelbein, Glamorganvale, sold Limousin cross feeder steers for $1260, backgrounder steers for $950 and $910, and weaner steers for $600.
Warren Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Santa cows for $1210 and backgrounder steers for $1000 and $920. Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $700 and $620.
Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold Brangus weaner steers for $670. Robin Goltz, Caffey, sold a Charbray bull for $1720. Barry and Jo Coyne, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1070.
Bernie and Ruth Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold Charbray cows for $900. Greg Beard, Vernor, sold Limousin weaner heifers for $850. Ian Lindenmayer, Mt Sylvia, sold Charolais cows and calves for $1040.
