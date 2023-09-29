An increase in numbers at Emerald on Thursday saw 1092 head penned.
The mixed quality yarding featured stock from local regions and additional lines from Longreach, Mt Coolon and Theodore.
Agents reported another significant drop in the market.
The usual panel of meatworks buyers were present and all operating selectively while the store cattle buying gallery was limited and very selective.
Bullocks topped at 214.2c/kg to average 203 c/kg whilst heavy heifers over 400 kgs reached a very isolated 204.2c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520 kgs reached a very isolated 180c/kg to average 162c/kg, whilst a limited supply of meatworks bulls reached 179.2c/kg to average 135c/kg.
Feeder steers reached 239.2c/kg to average 223c/kg whilst weaner steers saw an isolated top of 268.2c/kg for some light conditioned flatback steers.
Feeder heifers reached 190.2c/kg to average 171c/kg whilst weaner heifers topped at 198.2c/kg and average around the 140c/kg range.
A pen of small framed plainer quality cows & calves made $650/unit.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy Brahman cows weighing 611 kgs which made 164.2c/kg to return $1003/head.
