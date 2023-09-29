Murgona Invitational Sale attracts interstate interest

Wandoan-based stud principals Kasey and Daniel Phillips of Murgona Santa Gertrudis along with invited vendors Susan Michell and Murray Smith, Doorabeeba Santa Gertudis stud, Wee Waa, NSW were pleased with the results of their second sale at Taroom on Friday.
At the fall of the hammer the two studs sold 31 of the 36 bulls for a clearance of 86 per cent, top of $23,000 and average of $8193.
It was Jules and Andrew Orman of Benelkay Santas, Mullaley, New South Wales, that secured the top price bull, Doorabeeba Sentry.
The 27-month-old homozygous polled son of Hardigreen Park Victory and Doorareeba N59 was the heaviest bull in the catalogue at 1086 kilograms.
He had an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres, P8 and rib fats of 25 and 14 millimetres and measured 41 centimetres in the scrotum.
He had 73 per cent motility and 68 per cent morphology semen.
Murgona Quantily sold for the Philips' top price of $15,000 to new buyers the Bell family, Boxvale Cattle Co at Taroom.
Quantily was one of the youngest bulls in the draft at 18 months and weighed 834 kg. He was sired by Diamond H Timbuktu and out of Murgona New N39.
He had an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres, P8 and rib fats of 14 and 10 millimetres, with 39 centimre scrotum and 90pc motility and 83pc morphology.
Stuart Bell said he was impressed with the bull's temperament, bone and structure and he was balanced in his data with no extremes.
They run around 450 predominately Santa Gertrudis cows and decided to buy in some new genetics that they had not used in the past.
"This bull should do a great job with the heifers and cows," he said.
Trevor and Kim Horrocks, Wallal, Charleville purchased a total of four bulls to average $6500.
Gary Newton Pty Ltd, Woodvale, Taroom secured three bulls to average $9333 and Jaletto Pty Ltd, Taroom also secured three bulls for $7666.
Last year's sale saw 32 bulls average $19,875 and top at $46,000.
