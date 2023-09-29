Queensland Country Life
Murgona Invitational Sale attracts interstate interest

Jane Lowe
September 29 2023 - 3:26pm
Murray Smith of Doorabeeba and Cyril Close, TopX Roma, with the top price bull, Doorabeeba Sentry.
Wandoan-based stud principals Kasey and Daniel Phillips of Murgona Santa Gertrudis along with invited vendors Susan Michell and Murray Smith, Doorabeeba Santa Gertudis stud, Wee Waa, NSW were pleased with the results of their second sale at Taroom on Friday.

Jane Lowe

Jane Lowe

National Sale consultant

I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.

